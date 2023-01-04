Locals attack police car while defying New Year fireworks ban in China

Protesters attacked a police car while defying a fireworks ban during New Year celebrations in China on 2 January.

Footage shows a crowd swarming the vehicle as firecrackers were lit in Zhoukou city, Henan province.

Fireworks have been banned in most urban areas of China for several years due to environmental and fire hazard concerns.

Many people have called for the ban to be overturned to celebrate the end of Covid restrictions.

Six people were arrested according to Luyi county police.

