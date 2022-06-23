Police officer disarms attacker by grabbing machete with hands

Dramatic footage shows the moment a police officer in India took on a machete-wielding man using only his bare hands.

Arun Kumar stepped out of his vehicle while he was on patrol in Kayamkulam when a man charged at him with a huge knife.

The officer apprehended the man by grabbing the blade with his bare hands.

Incredibly, Kumar said he walked away only needing stitches.

"I got hold of him before seizing the weapon and brought it to the police station. He has since been remanded", Kumar said.

