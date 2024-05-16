Moment police rescue man on New York subway tracks

A man narrowly escaped with his after falling onto subway tracks “inches from the third rail” as an oncoming train rolled in, police say.

Bodycam footage shows NYPD officers from the 47th precinct rushing through a Bronx subway station, bravely jumping down onto the tracks to save the man, who had suffered a medical episode, as a train rapidly approached.

Police say despite the imminent danger, the team sprung into action without hesitation, to pull the man to saftey with the help of the general public.