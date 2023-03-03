Independent TV
Stolen vehicle crashes into building causing collapse after attempted traffic stop
Bodycam footage shows the aftermath of a fatal crash where a stolen vehicle slammed into a building, causing a collapse.
Police say they attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, alleged to have been stolen, in Baltimore last month.
The driver then sped away and during their attempt to abscond officers, crashed into another car and a pedestrian before slamming into the vacant building.
Alfred Fincher, the 54-year-old pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect was taken into custody.
01:08