Stolen vehicle crashes into building causing collapse after attempted traffic stop

Bodycam footage shows the aftermath of a fatal crash where a stolen vehicle slammed into a building, causing a collapse.

Police say they attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, alleged to have been stolen, in Baltimore last month.

The driver then sped away and during their attempt to abscond officers, crashed into another car and a pedestrian before slamming into the vacant building.

Alfred Fincher, the 54-year-old pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody.

