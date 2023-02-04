Pope Francis has arrived in South Sudan hoping to revive a peace process aimed at ending a decade-long conflict in the country.

He joined other religious leaders on a “pilgrimage of peace” in North Africa, urging “steady steps towards development”.

“You are called to renew the life of society, as pure sources of prosperity and peace so greatly needed for the sons and daughters of South Sudan,” Francis said.

“They need fathers, not overlords. They need steady steps towards development, not constant collapses.”

