Post Office former investigator says he still believes subpostmaster is guilty

A former Post Office investigator still believes that a subpostmaster stole money from his branch, despite a court overturning the wrongful conviction.

Raymond Grant said that he believes William Quarm, who died a year before his conviction was quashed, is still guilt while speaking at the Horizon IT inquiry on Wednesday, 24 January.

Counsel to the inquiry, Jason Beer KC, asked him: “When you made a witness statement, did you think that Mr Quarm continued to be guilty of the crime of embezzlement?”

“Yes I did,” replied Mr Grant.

Mr Quarm was convicted of embezzlement in 2010 and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, before dying two years later at the age of 69.