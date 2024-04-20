Watch tetchy exchanges during Post Office inquiry: ‘I suggest you are lying’

Post Office legal chief Rodric Williams has been accused of “lying” after failing to admit that the organisation feared an Alan Bates victory would lead to a “cascade of criminal appeals”.

Mr Williams, who is currently head of legal in the Post Office’s dispute resolution and brand team, was being questioned over his previous role as a litigation lawyer during the Horizon scandal.

He told the probe he was “truly sorry” for being associated with the “greatest miscarriage of justice we’ve seen” but was also accused of “lying” during his questioning on Friday 19 April.