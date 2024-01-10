Post Office scandal solicitor ‘inundated’ with calls from new victims ‘every day’

A solicitor says he is “inundated” with calls from new victims of the Post Office scandal “every day”.

Solicitor Neil Hudgell represents 70 former subpostmasters seeking compensation from the Post Office after having convictions relating to the scandal overturned.

Mr Hudgell says many more people affected by the Horizon scandal have come forward since a new ITV programme aired dramatising the miscarriage of justice.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday (10 January), Mr Hudgell said: “I am inundated with calls, we are talking three-figure numbers.”