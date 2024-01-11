A former subpostmaster said he used his mother’s life savings to pay the Post Office after being falsely accused of stealing £22,000.

Parmod Kalia explained how he was told to “make up a story and plead guilty” in court to avoid jail - but was then handed a six-month custodial sentence.

“I borrowed the money from my mum, her life savings, and gave it to the Post Office within two days,” Mr Kalia told Good Morning Britain on Thursday 11 January.

Rishi Sunak has announced plans for new legislation to clear the names of subpostmasters like Mr Kalia who have been wrongfully convicted because of faulty accounting software.