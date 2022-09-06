'This is it, folks': Boris Johnson gives farewell speech outside Downing Street

Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson has delivered his last speech from Downing Street before passing over the “baton” to successor Liz Truss.

“The torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader. The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now,” Johnson said.

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss will meet with Queen Elizabeth at her Scottish residence, Balmoral, for a swearing-in ceremony later today (6 September).

Click here to sign up to our newsletters