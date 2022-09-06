Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

'This is it, folks': Boris Johnson gives farewell speech outside Downing Street

00:56

Mary-Kate Findon | 1662447644

'This is it, folks': Boris Johnson gives farewell speech outside Downing Street

Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson has delivered his last speech from Downing Street before passing over the “baton” to successor Liz Truss.

“The torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader. The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now,” Johnson said.

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss will meet with Queen Elizabeth at her Scottish residence, Balmoral, for a swearing-in ceremony later today (6 September).

Click here to sign up to our newsletters

Up next

00:39

6.8-magnitude earthquake in China leaves road scattered with rubble

00:55

‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’: Joe Biden responds to heckler

00:54

Moment Oklahoma news anchor suffers ‘beginnings of a stroke’ live on air

01:05

Climate activists end occupation of Essex tunnel after 13 days

Editor's Picks

01:13

Liz Truss wins Tory leadership race to be next prime minister

01:06

Moment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

23:54

Love Island’s Amber Gill discusses finding holiday romance, coming out, and life after the villa

More Editor's Picks

06:54

WWE Castle: Drew McIntyre discusses whirlwind career ahead of historic UK PPV

02:57

BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull’s best moments after host dies aged 66

10:18

House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin

01:36

Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91

US News

00:55

‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’: Joe Biden responds to heckler

00:54

Moment Oklahoma news anchor suffers ‘beginnings of a stroke’ live on air

00:44

Man charged over kidnapping of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher

02:09

Roads underwater as flash flooding hits parts of Georgia

More US News

00:18

Marjorie Taylor Greene spouts debunked right-wing conspiracies at Pennsylvania rally

02:35

Trump baselessly accuses John Fetterman of using heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl

02:05

Trump brands Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at Pennsylvania rally

02:43

Trump lashes out at FBI and DOJ in first public remarks since Mar-a-Lago search

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

More On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

01:19

Mark Zuckerberg spars with UFC fighter Khai Wu

00:44

Manchester United v Arsenal: Much more to come from Marcus Rashford, says Erik Ten Hag

01:05

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says defeat to Manchester United result of ‘lack of discipline’

01:12

Sarina Wiegman ‘very proud’ of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification

More Sport

02:12

WWE stars test their knowledge of the sport ahead of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff

00:27

‘I’ll smash you’: Drew McIntyre teases WWE match with star who hasn’t wrestled since 2016

00:29

WWE star Drew McIntyre offers his life advice: ‘Be accountable to the person in the mirror’

00:48

Sarina Wiegman says Lionesses cannot remain ‘satisfied’ after Euros win

Climate

00:29

Lightning strikes across Birmingham amid thunderstorm

00:26

Californian fields ravaged by raging wildfire near interstate

00:42

Plumes of smoke fill Californian sky as wildfire burns

00:24

Swirling flames engulf Oregon forest as lightning-sparked wildfire rages

More Climate

00:26

Giant hailstones ‘the size of peaches’ batter Catalonia town

00:54

Blaze tears through Northern Ireland field made famous by Rihanna

00:30

Helicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwater

00:27

Moment sewage pours into sea in Sussex forcing beach to close for swimming

Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

01:18

Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola

01:01

Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton

00:47

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory

01:21

Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match

More Premier League

01:22

Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton

01:47

'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United

02:16

Premier League: Man United's Erik ten Hag 'really happy' with victory over Liverpool

01:23

Manchester United fans protest Glazer family ownership before Liverpool game

Culture

00:28

Joan Collins says Mariah Carey calling Meghan Markle a diva is 'a compliment'

01:01

Adele says she 'officially has an EGO' after Emmy win

00:45

Brendan Fraser moved to tears as his new movie receives six-minute standing ovation

00:53

Spencer Pratt reveals why Lisa Kudrow is ‘one of the worst humans’ he’s ever met

More Culture

00:36

Dave Grohl breaks down in tears during Foo Fighters tribute to Taylor Hawkins

00:30

Taylor Hawkins’ son Oliver drums in honour of late father at tribute concert

01:00

Have I Got News For You mocks Boris Johnson in send-off episode

00:22

Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Binge or Bin

10:18

House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin

03:33

The Resort is 'not that funny or thrilling' and 'a lot of exposition'

02:54

Better Call Saul 'feels more mature than Breaking Bad ever did'

10:33

Better Call Saul and The Resort | Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

10:25

Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin

03:02

Under the Banner of Heaven is ‘not Andrew Garfield’s finest work’

10:29

Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin

02:54

Resident Evil ‘feels very heavy-handed’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

Millennial Love

00:50

Love Island’s Amber Gill says coming out shouldn’t be a ‘big deal’

00:38

Amber Gill says she faced ‘insane pressure’ after leaving Love Island

23:54

Love Island’s Amber Gill discusses finding holiday romance, coming out, and life after the villa

49:30

Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi

More Millennial Love

00:57

Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting

01:35

Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships

31:45

Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’

01:51

‘The Food Medic’ reveals which foods to eat during your period

Lifestyle

01:21

‘I was the girl from Suits’: Meghan Markle opens One Young World summit

01:01

This Morning offers four months of energy bill payments as prize on Spin to Win

00:41

Joe Lycett sarcastically praises Liz Truss for her ‘reassurance’ during Tory leadership campaign

01:02

Bristol Zoo shuts its doors in Clifton after 186 years

More Lifestyle

00:17

News anchor struggles to deliver live bulletin after swallowing fly

01:31

G7 pledges to cap price of Russian oil

00:28

Samsung advertisement pokes fun at Apple iPhone users

00:28

Adorable baby elephant creates sprinkler with trunk to cool down on hot Arizona day

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in