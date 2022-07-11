Sajid Javid has claimed he had “no idea” Rishi Sunak also wanted to resign from Boris Johnson's cabinet, despite the fact the pair stepped down within minutes of each other last week.

Their decisions - and timing - played a huge part in forcing Mr Johnson to resign as Conservative Party leader.

“Not at all, I had no idea what he was going to do, but I can understand what he did,” Mr Javid said, when asked if he spoke to Mr Sunak before stepping down.

