Prince Harry was returned to the High Court for the second day of a hearing over claims made against the Daily Mail publishers.

The prince is among a group of high-profile individuals, including Liz Hurley and Sir Elton John, making the allegations against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

On the first day of the preliminary hearing, the prince told the court that he had lost friends as he became suspicious of his inner circle being the source of articles written about him.

The publisher has previously described the group’s allegations as “preposterous smears.”

