Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit ski slopes on Invictus Games Canada trip

Prince Harry attempted sit-skiing as he and the Duchess of Sussex joined Invictus Games competitors training in Canada to mark a year until the global sporting event.

The couple could be seen holding hands and smiling as they greeted athletes in the picturesque setting of Whistler in British Columbia on Wednesday (14 February).

Harry is seen trying out sit skis for participants who use wheelchairs or struggle to stand for long periods of time.

It is the pair’s first public appearance since news of King Charle’s cancer diagnosis was announced.