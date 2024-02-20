Prince William visits Red Cross after calling for Gaza humanitarian support

The Prince of Wales visited the British Red Cross headquarters in London after issuing a rare statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict on Tuesday, 20 February.

“Too many have been killed...There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released,” Prince William said in a rare political intervention that was issued as his father King Charles pauses public-facing duties following his cancer diagnosis.

Downing Street welcomed William’s comments and said his pleas were consistent with Rishi Sunak’s position on the conflict.