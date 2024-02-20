Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:11
Prince William visits Red Cross after calling for Gaza humanitarian support
The Prince of Wales visited the British Red Cross headquarters in London after issuing a rare statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict on Tuesday, 20 February.
“Too many have been killed...There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released,” Prince William said in a rare political intervention that was issued as his father King Charles pauses public-facing duties following his cancer diagnosis.
Downing Street welcomed William’s comments and said his pleas were consistent with Rishi Sunak’s position on the conflict.
Up next
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:15
Tom Lockyer reveals built-in body defibrillator after cardiac arrest
01:29
Young Chelsea fan who had kidney transplant surprised with tickets
01:24
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting
01:16
Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager before Everton clash
00:34
Rescuers fight to save dolphin stranded in shallow water in Cornwall
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:39
‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith
00:36
Robin Windsor’s video shows dancer on holiday weeks before death
01:42
Watch: Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor’s best moments
01:33
Robin Windsor: Former Strictly pros pay tribute to ‘great friend’
00:37