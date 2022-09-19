Moment bridge is swept away by floodwater as Hurricane Fiona batters Puerto Rico

Footage captures the moment a metal bridge was swept away by floodwater as Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico on Sunday, 18 September.

The bridge was built in Utuado on Puerto Rico Highway 1 in 2018 in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

On Monday, over one million residents were without power due to the hurricane, which was making its way toward the Dominican Republic.

Flooding has swept the country as the storm brought “historic” rains and winds of up to 85 mph.

