Moment woman cruelly hurls two puppies into dumpster caught on camera

CCTV footage shows the moment a woman cruelly dumps two puppies into a waste bin.

The shocking incident happened in the city of Opelousas, Louisiana, on 2 June.

In footage captured on Sebastian’s West End Seafood’s camera, the women is seen tossing the puppies in the dumpster.

The owner of the store recalled how a neighbour later passed by and heard a noise in her bin, which led to the discovery of the dogs.

Police later announced they arrested two people in the case.

Jasmine Mouton and Kendall Tyler, both 22, were each charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Officials say the two puppies are ready for adoption after the heartbreaking incident.