Vladimir Putin has suggested cocaine and grenades caused a fatal plane crash that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner bosses

The Russian leader has said hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of the victims in the plane crash that killed the Wagner chief in August

Putin hinted that those on board might have played a role in their own deaths, insinuating alcohol or cocaine might have led to play with grenades.

He added that there was no evidence of an “external impact” on the plane.