Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to nine years in a maximum-security prison after being convicted of fraud and contempt of court.

The prominent critic of Vladimir Putin was detained last year when he returned to Russia after surviving a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.

Navalny is already serving three and a half years in jail for breaking bail conditions while in hospital, but his sentence has now been extended.

He will serve a further seven years in a "strict regime penal colony".

