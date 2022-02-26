What sanctions mean for Vladimir Putin and Russia’s oligarchs

Canada, the US, and the EU are among the global actors imposing personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle.

EU states agreed to freeze any European assets of Putin and Lavrov on Friday, after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded for more forceful action to punish back against Russia’s invasion.

The White House also announced sanctions against Russian banks that hold about $1 trillion (around £750bn) in assets, adding that it was also blocking four more major banks.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here