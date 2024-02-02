Watch: Vladimir Putin awkwardly sings national anthem with children

Watch as Vladimir Putin awkwardly joins schoolchildren in singing the national anthem.

The Russian president was appearing at a youth convention in Moscow on Thursday 1 February and was seen tapping one of the boys on the arm, inviting him to sing.

Mr Putin and the crowd repeatedly chanted “Russia” before breaking into song.

The youth event was first launched in 2008 under the name “Movement of the First”.

As they sang the national anthem, the president was seen passing the microphone to different members of the young choir and hugged two of them as the song ended.