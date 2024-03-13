Putin issues direct nuclear warning to United States: ‘We are ready’

Vladimir Putin has issued a direct nuclear warning to the United States.

The Russian leader issued a defiant response when asked how he would respond if America sent ground troops to Ukraine.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday (13 Marc), Mr Putin said Moscow was prepared for a nuclear confrontation if there was a threat to Russia’s sovereignty or security.

The Russian leader said: “I don’t think that everything is rushing so head on here [with nuclear confrontation], but we are ready for this.”