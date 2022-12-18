Qatar 2022 chief Hassan Al Thawadi has echoed government officials that compensation could be on the cards for the families of those who died building World Cup stadiums.

In an interview with Sky, while he recognised the tournament was a "celebration of the Arab world", the deaths have opened their eyes to much-needed labour reform in the country.

"There is a fund, the workers' support and insurance fund, that will be looking into any matters relating to unfortunate deaths", he said.

Qatar has previously refused to acknowledge any deaths at all.

