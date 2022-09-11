Queen Elizabeth's II cortege arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth’s II cortege has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday (11 September).

As the Queen’s coffin procession made its way through Edinburgh, thousands of people on the Royal mile burst into applause.

The Queen’s cortege received a guard of honour by the King’s Bodyguard for Scotland as it entered the palace.

The Duke of York, and the Duke and Duchess of Wessex, received the Queen’s coffin after a six-hour drive from Balmoral on Sunday.

The Queen will lie in rest at Palace of Holyroodhouse until Monday.

