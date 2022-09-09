David Attenborough has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, saying the “whole nation is bereaved”.

The legendary broadcaster spoke of the late monarch’s “extraordinary ability to put you at ease” and praised her for “dedicating her life” to the nation”.

“If there was a technical hitch, she wanted to know what it was, and if it had a funny side she was quick to see the joke,” Attenborough said of working with the Queen.

“Yet, not for one second could you forget you were in the presence of someone who had willingly accepted enormous responsibilities.”

