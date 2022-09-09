MPs observed a minute of silence in the House of Commons on Friday (9 September), in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral.

MPs and Peers gathered in parliament for a special session of condolence less than 24 hours after the news, with many paying tribute to the monarch.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and former prime minister Boris Johnson gave emotional speeches, while Theresa May recalled an amusing story about the Queen.

