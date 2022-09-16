Jacinda Ardern views Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as Her late Majesty lies in state

Jacinda Ardern has travelled to London to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II as Britain’s longest-reining monarch lies in state in Westminster Hall on Friday, 16 September.

Footage shows the New Zealand prime minister, who will attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday, viewing Her late Majesty’s coffin inside the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster.

Speaking to local media before her trip, Ms Ardern said: “I feel very humbled at the opportunity to be here on behalf of New Zealand, to be a part of what is a very sad but very historic occasion here.”

