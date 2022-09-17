A car carrying King Charles III drew cheers from a waving crowd of well-wishers standing outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday, ahead of the funeral for his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The new monarch is scheduled later today to meet the prime ministers of the 14 other countries where he is head of state and workers in the emergency services who are helping to stage the funeral.

Monday’s state service will be attended by nearly 100 presidents and heads of government, including those from the United States, France, Australia, Japan, Jamaica and Canada.

