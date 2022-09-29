Hundreds of people queued outside Windsor Castle on Thursday as it opened to members of the public for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Earlier this week, the royal family’s period of mourning came to an end, and households returned to their duties.

Windsor Castle is once again open to the public, and many could be seen lining up to enter the famous grounds.

The Queen was buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel over a week ago, on 19 September.

