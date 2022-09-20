The royal family is observing another week of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday (19 September).

King Charles III decreed on 9 September that a period of royal mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.

Family members are not expected to carry out official engagements and flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am after the final day.

Thousands of people turned out across London and Windsor to watch events on the day of the Queen’s funeral, which concluded with a private burial on Monday evening.

