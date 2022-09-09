Liz Truss praises Queen Elizabeth’s lifetime of service to the UK and Commonwealth

Liz Truss praised Queen Elizabeth II for her service to the nation during her tribute to the late monarch, telling the House of Commons “the United Kingdom is the great country it is today because of her.”

“Her late Majesty Queen II was one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known, she was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” the prime minister said.

Ms Truss continued to testify to the Queen’s lifetime of service to the UK and the Commonwealth, saying that she “served 15 countries as head of state, and she loved them all.”

Sign up for our newsletters.