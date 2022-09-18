Prince Andrew has paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, praising her “love, compassion and care”.

The Duke of York’s tribute came on Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours before the monarch’s funeral.

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever,” the statement read.

“I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart.”

Andrew accompanied his statement with an image of his mother holding him as a baby in 1960.

