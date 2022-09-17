Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place on Monday September 19.

The late monarch will be laid to rest with a service at Westminster Abbey, with nearly 500 dignitaries from around the world set to descend on London to pay their last respects.

Members of the Royal family, prime ministers past and present and key figures from public life are also invited.

The service is expected to last one hour, before the Queen’s coffin is moved to Windsor, where a private burial service will take place on Monday evening.

