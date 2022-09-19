Final visitors pay respects to Queen Elizabeth as lying-in-state ends

The final mourners to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Westminster Hall, as the monarch's four-day lying-in-state ended.

At 9:44am today, Monday 19 September, Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11am.

Mourners queued for up to 25 hours to pay their final respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

The queue for mourners to visit the late monarch’s coffin lying in state was closed at 10.45pm on Sunday.

At its longest, the queue's maximum length was 10 miles.

