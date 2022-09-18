Earl and Countess of Wessex speak to well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace

The Earl and Countess of Wessex spoke to well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

Meeting people outside the gates, Sophie thanked the crowd for their support and asked if some had been able to see any of the “amazing” flowers left to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Well-wishers could be heard saying they were “sorry for your loss” as Prince Edward shook hands outside the palace.

Edward met the crowds after standing vigil over the Queen’s coffin on Friday evening, alongside his siblings.

