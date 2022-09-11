Moment Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral as final journey to resting place begins

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has begun its journey to its final resting place, travelling from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The oak coffin has remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the late monarch’s loyal estate workers can say their goodbyes.

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, the coffin will travel in a hearse to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The route, which is expected to take six hours, will likely be lined by well-wishers paying their respects.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.