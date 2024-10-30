Rachel Reeves delivered a powerful message to “girls and women” as she became the first female chancellor to deliver the UK Budget on Wednesday (30 October).

Addressing parliament at the start of her Budget, Ms Reeves said: “This is the first Budget in this country’s history to be delivered by a woman. I am deeply proud.

“Girls and young women everywhere, I say, let there be no ceiling on your ambitions, your hopes and your dreams.”

Ms Reeves has today announced tax hikes that will raise an eye-watering £40bn, but she also revealed a boost to NHS spending.