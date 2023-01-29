Australian authorities are appealing to the public not to touch a missing radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck while being transported between mines in Newman and Perth.

It emits around two millisieverts per hour of radiation - the equivalent of ten x-rays.

“Our concern is that somebody will pick it up, not knowing what it is, think, ‘Oh, this is something interesting’, and put it in their room... not knowing what they’re actually dealing with”, says Andrew Robertson, chief health officer for Western Australia.

Sign up for our newsletters.