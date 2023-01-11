Rail union leader warns dispute ‘further away’ from being resolved

The head of the Aslef train drivers’ union says negotiations surrounding a bitter rail dispute have actually taken a backwards step.

Mick Whelan was asked by the Transport Select Committee to say how close, on a scale of one to 10, the situation was to a resolution.

"I think you can include zero. We’re further away than when we started," he told them.

The union boss criticised the manner in which an offer was made by the Rail Delivery Group last week, saying it was leaked to the media first.

