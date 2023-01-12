RMT boss Mick Lynch has revealed that both parties in the ongoing rail dispute are now “working jointly towards a revised offer.”

Speaking to Sky News, the union leader said they’ve agreed to continue discussions over the coming days.

He made the statement outside the offices of FirstGroup in Paddington following a meeting with the Rail Delivery Group.

The dispute has been running for months as unions and train operators work to find any light at the end of the tunnel.

