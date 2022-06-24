A Question Time audience member warned Mick Lynch that rail strikes were the “wrong approach” and that drivers needed to adapt to technology.

She said on BBC’s Question Time on 23 June: "Look what happened to the dinosaurs!"

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) boss replied: "Well they were around for a very long time.”

Members of the RMT went on strike over jobs’ conditions and pay on Tuesday (21 June) and Thursday (23 June), with a third walkout planned for Saturday 25 June.

