Mick Lynch says employers aren't "prepared" to stand in front of him to settle a bitter rail industrial dispute.

Speaking to Sky News, the RMT boss said: "I'm responsible for my union, and I stand in front of you taking whatever you want to throw at me.

“Nobody from the employers is prepared to stand in front of me and take the responsibility."

Lynch said the situation was like "riding a bicycle without any peddles."

Despite a "positive meeting" with transport secretary Mark Harper, he said the union is no closer to calling off the industrial action.

