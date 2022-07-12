Teenage killer caught on CCTV chasing boy with a Rambo knife before stabbing him

A 19-year-old has been jailed for murder after fatally stabbing a 17-year-old in Smethwick, West Midlands, in May 2021.

Cam'Ron Dunn was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years after stabbing Derlano Samuels with a "Rambo" knife in the street and inside a shop.

This clip shows Dunn pulling the knife out and chasing Samuels.

"Derlano was a happy, positive, thoughtful and kind-hearted person. His life was taken from him before his 18th birthday in a senseless act at the hands of another", Samuels' family said.

