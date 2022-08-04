Wagatha Christie: Rebekah Vardy says she has never leaked stories to the press

Rebekah Vardy has insisted that she has never leaked stories to members of the press after losing a libel battle against Coleen Rooney.

Ms Vardy brought a libel case against Ms Rooney, after the latter accused her former friend of selling information from her Instagram account to The Sun.

A judge found the claim to be "substantially true."

“I’ve never leaked stories on anyone... yeah there are a few messages that read differently but if you looked at anyone’s messages out of context... they can be interpreted in completely different ways,” Ms Vardy said.

