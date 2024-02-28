A British-registered cargo ship is sinking in the Red Sea after being attacked by Houthis on 18 February.

Footage broadcast by Yemen TV showed the ship partially submerged near Hanish Islands.

The MV Rubymar - a British-registered, Lebanese-operated cargo vessel - was sailing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

It is believed to be loaded with potentially explosive fertiliser, which could pose health and environmental risks.

The attack caused an 18-mile oil slick, the US military said over the weekend.