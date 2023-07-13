Vulnerable red-crowned crane chick ventures outside at Whipsnade Zoo

A vulnerable red-crowned crane chick ventureed outside at Whipsnade Zoo.

The newborn chick walked around with its mother, Blossom, in its enclosure at the zoo.

Red-crowned cranes, sometimes known as Manchurian cranes, are among the rarest cranes in the world.

In 2020, winter counts recorded more than 3,800 red-crowned cranes, including about 1,900 in Japan, more than 1,600 in Korea and about 350 in China.