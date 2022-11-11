Watch moment UK falls silent as Big Ben rings out 11 times to mark Armistice Day

Big Ben rang out 11 times on Friday, 11 November, to mark Armistice Day, as a two-minute silence was held to remember those who died in the First World War.

The bell, which has recently been restored, struck to commemorate the end of the war on 11 November 2018.

Further tributes will be held on Remembrance Sunday on 13 November.

The royal family will attend a service at the Cenotaph in London, where King Charles III will lay a poppy wreath incorporating a ribbon with his racing colours of scarlet, purple and gold.

