Removal vans spotted outside No 10 as Rishi Sunak ousted by Labour

Removal vans were spotted outside 10 Downing Street on Monday 8 July, following the Labour landslide in the general election.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak addressed the nation from No 10 for the final time last Friday, before Sir Keir Starmer took the keys to the famous residence.

Mr Sunak had lived in No 10 for around one year and a nine months, after becoming PM in October 2022 after the disastrous tenure of Liz Truss.

He has been ousted after the Tories suffered a devastating defeat in the general election, which saw them reduced to just 121 MPs.

Labour, meanwhile, now have 411 seats in the House of Commons.