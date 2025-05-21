Independent TV
Democratic rep. records GOP colleague falling asleep during Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ hearing
A Democratic lawmaker recorded her Republican colleague appearing to fall asleep in an early morning hearing on Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act.”
New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández posted a video to X of South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman nodding off during an overnight voting session.
The bill would slash taxes and increase spending on oil drilling, the military, and immigration. It is also expected to make cuts to Medicaid benefits and SNAP food assistance.
“@RepRalphNorman is ripping health care away from 13 million Americans not exciting enough to stay awake?” Fernandez captioned her post.
