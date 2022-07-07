Boris Johnson is on the brink following the resignation of over 50 government ministers.

Among those who have stepped down in recent days are the health secretary Sajid Javid, chancellor Rishi Sunak, Norther Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis and a hoard of junior ministers.

Several Tory MPs, including the housing secretary Michael Gove, called for Johnson to resign on Wednesday (6 July).

He responded, however, by sacking his levelling up minister.

Johnson has insisted he will carry on, citing the “colossal mandate” he was handed in the 2019 general election.

