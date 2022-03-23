Rishi Sunak addresses Ukraine war in spring statement

Rishi Sunak has spoken out about the Ukraine war earlier today.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer spoke in the House of Commons during the spring statement, and condemned Russia’s actions.

Sunak said: “Putin’s invasion is a dangerous calculation, that democracies are divided, politically weak, and economically insecure; incapable of making tough long-term decisions to strengthen our economies.”

